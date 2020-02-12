Full Year 2019 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the full year 2019 and Q4 results. Participating in the call today are the following members of the Board: JoÃ£o Castello Branco, AntÃ³nio Redondo, Fernando de AraÃºjo, Nuno Santos and JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira.



As usual, we will start with a brief presentation of the main highlights of the period, and we will have a Q&A session at the end.



The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform.



JoÃ£o will start with a comment on the main figures reported in this period, and AntÃ³nio will follow with an overview of the pulp and paper market. Nuno Santos will comment on the tissue business, and JoÃ