Q1 2020 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your patience, and welcome to today's call. I'm pleased to present the speakers. Please go ahead.



Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer



Yes, so. Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the call. We are sorry for this -- to start late, but we have some technical issues regarding at the start of the call. So we will now start the call to the Q -- the first quarter 2020 results. And participating in the call today are the following members of the Board: Antonio Redondo, Adriano Silveira, JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira, Joao Le, Fernando Araujo and Nuno Santos. We will start with usual with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period, and we will have a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be also addressed through the webcast platform. So Antonio will start now with a comment on the main figures recorded in the period. And follow with an overview