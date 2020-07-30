Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Navigator Company's First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mrs. Joana Appleton, Director of Investor Relations. Joana, please go ahead.
Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer
Thank you, and welcome to Navigator's company conference call and webcast for the first half and second quarter of 2020 results. So participating in this call today are the following members of the Board: AntÃ³nio Redondo; Adriano Silveira; JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira; Fernando de AraÃºjo; and Nuno Santos.
So we will start as usual with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period, and we'll have a Q&A session at the end. AntÃ³nio will start now with a comment on the May figures recorded in the period. AntÃ³nio, please?
AntÃ³nio JosÃ©Pereira Redondo<
Half Year 2020 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...