Half Year 2020 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Navigator Company's First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mrs. Joana Appleton, Director of Investor Relations. Joana, please go ahead.



Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer



Thank you, and welcome to Navigator's company conference call and webcast for the first half and second quarter of 2020 results. So participating in this call today are the following members of the Board: AntÃ³nio Redondo; Adriano Silveira; JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira; Fernando de AraÃºjo; and Nuno Santos.



So we will start as usual with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period, and we'll have a Q&A session at the end. AntÃ³nio will start now with a comment on the May figures recorded in the period. AntÃ³nio, please?



