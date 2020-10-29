Q3 2020 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to the Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the third quarter and 9 months for 2020 results. Participating in the call today are the following members of the Board: Antonio Redondo, Adriano Silveira, JoÃ£o LÃ©, JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira, Fernando AraÃºjo, Nuno Santos. As usual, we will start with a brief presentation of the main highlights of the period, and we will have a Q&A session at the end.



The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform. Antonio will start with a comment on the main figures recorded in this period. Antonio, please?



AntÃ³nio JosÃ©Pereira Redondo - The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us here today. In the region, in a 21 degrees sunny afternoon. I will start by making an overview on Q3 2020. On Slide 4, please, a quarter that has initiated the recovery versus the previous quarterly