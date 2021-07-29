Half Year 2021 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning all. A warm welcome to the Navigator Company Q2 2021 results presentation. My name is Alisa and I will be operating your call today. Joined on the call today we have Joana Appleton at the Navigator Company. You have a chance to ask a question at the end of the presentation. (Operator Instructions). I now have the pleasure of handing over to your host today, Joana Appleton, Head of Investor Relations, to begin.



Joana Appleton - The Navigator Company - Head of IR



Thank you and good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the second quarter and first half of 2021 results. Participating in the call today are the following members of the Board -- Antonio Redondo, Adriano Silveira, Joao Le, JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira, Fernando Araujo and Nuno Santos.



As usual, we will start with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period and we will have a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the link available on the website and questions may be addressed also