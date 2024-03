Q2 2022 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Participating in the call today are the following members of the Board: António Redondo, Adriano Silveira, Fernando de Araújo, João Lé, João Paulo Oliveira, and Nuno Santos.



As usual, we will start with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period, and we will have a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links that are over on the website and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform.



António will start with a comment on the main figures recorded in this period. António, please.



António Redondo - The Navigator Company SA - CEO & Executive Board Member



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I am very pleased to be here and share with you our record high second-quarter and first-half results.



Navigator's strong start of the year continued in the second quarter despite the persisting macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.