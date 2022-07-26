Q2 2022 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Participating in the call today are the following members of the Board: António Redondo, Adriano Silveira, Fernando de Araújo, João Lé, João Paulo Oliveira, and Nuno Santos.



AntÃ³nio Redondo - The Navigator Company SA - CEO & Executive Board Member



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I am very pleased to be here and share with you our record high second-quarter and first-half results.



Navigator's strong start of the year continued in the second quarter despite the persisting macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.