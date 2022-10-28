Q3 2022 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Ana Canha - The Navigator Company SA - IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the third-quarter and nine months' results 2022. Participating in the call today are the following members of the Board, AntÃ³nio Redondo, Adriano Silveira, Fernando AraÃºjo, JoÃ£o LÃ© and JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira.
As usual, we will start with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period and then we'll have a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform. AntÃ³nio will start with a comment on the main figures record in this period. AntÃ³nio, please.
AntÃ³nio Redondo - The Navigator Company SA - President & CEO
Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today. I'm extremely pleased to be here today and share with you our third-quarter and nine months' results. Navigator continued to register strong performance despite the volatile market conditions. Navigator was able to
