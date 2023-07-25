Q2 2023 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Ana Canha - The Navigator Company, S.A. - IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the second quarter and first half results of 2023. Joining us today are the following members of the Board: AntÃ³nio Redondo, Dorival Almeida, Fernando AraÃºjo, JoÃ£o LÃ©, and Nuno Santos. As usual, we will start with a brief presentation, and we will have Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform.



AntÃ³nio will start with a comment on the main highlights of the quarter. I will now hand over to AntÃ³nio.



AntÃ³nio Redondo - The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Executive Board Member



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I am happy to be here and share with you our second quarter and first half results.



After a year marked by supply chain restrictions and a shortage of [open-backed] products, leading to an abnormal level of orders, 2023 started with an unusually high volume of