Nine Months 2023 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. We welcome you to The Navigator Company Q3 results presentation. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Ana Canha. Please go ahead.



Ana Canha - The Navigator Company, S.A. - IR Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the third quarter and 9 months results 2023.



Joining us today are the following members of the Board: Antonio Redondo, Fernando de Araujo, Antonio Quirino, Dorival Almeida, Joao Le and Nuno Santos. As usual, we will start with a brief presentation and we will have Q&A session at the end.



The presentation can be accessed through the link (inaudible) on the website. And questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform.



Antonio will start with a comment on the main highlights of the quarter. We will now hand over to Antonio.



Antonio Jose Pereira Redondo - The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us