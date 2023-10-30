Oct 30, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. We welcome you to The Navigator Company Q3 results presentation. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Ana Canha. Please go ahead.
Ana Canha - The Navigator Company, S.A. - IR Officer
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the third quarter and 9 months results 2023.
Joining us today are the following members of the Board: Antonio Redondo, Fernando de Araujo, Antonio Quirino, Dorival Almeida, Joao Le and Nuno Santos. As usual, we will start with a brief presentation and we will have Q&A session at the end.
The presentation can be accessed through the link (inaudible) on the website. And questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform.
Antonio will start with a comment on the main highlights of the quarter. We will now hand over to Antonio.
Antonio Jose Pereira Redondo - The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us
Nine Months 2023 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...