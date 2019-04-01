Xing SE To Acquire Honeypot GmbH Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Vollmoeller - Xing SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hi, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call. This is Thomas speaking, and next to me is Ingo.



Two weeks ago, we published our annual report for 2018. At the same time, our M&A teams were extremely busy as they successfully concluded negotiations for the very appealing and highly innovative company called Honeypot, which helps companies hire tech talent to find the perfect employer. So in today's call, we'd like to guide you through all the necessary details.



I will talk to you about why tech talent is obviously the most desirable target group for employers and the fact that we will see increasing demand for IT specialists going forward. Furthermore, I will elaborate on why such an investment makes perfect sense for us and how it will strengthen both our