Q4 2019 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. And welcome to the New Work Analyst Call Preliminary Results 2019. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Thomas Vollmoeller. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Vollmoeller - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Welcome to the first conference call in 2020. This is Thomas speaking. And after this brief 2-month sabbatical, I'm happy to welcome back Ingo, who is sitting next to me.



Today, we will be presenting our preliminary results for 2019. Looking back, 2019 was obviously a more challenging year for most companies, and there are a number of reasons behind that. What I can say is that we successfully maneuvered our way through 2019, thanks to our expanded E-Recruiting offering in our ever-growing customer base. As a result, we, again, saw a healthy double-digit growth across all financial KPIs.



Regarding operations, we made further progress increasing our reach on our XING platform and on kununu. I'll talk about this a little more in a minute. Also, our B2B