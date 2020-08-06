Q2 2020 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 update. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy. You hear a new voice. It's me, Petra Von Strombeck. And I'm the CEO of this fantastic company since the end of May, and I'm very happy to be here and speak to you for the first time. Some things do not change. Obviously, I'm not alone, and Ingo is sitting next to me. Today, we will provide an update on our second quarter, which is the first full quarter impacted by the corona pandemic.



Before I talk about the results, let me briefly introduce myself. Most of you probably read my CV, so I'm just going to give you a snapshot. After graduating from an international business school and a career start as marketeer, I have been working for more than 20 years in