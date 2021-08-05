Q2 2021 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 update. I hope you're all healthy and well. My name is Petra, CEO, and next to me is Ingo, our CFO.



In our last quarterly update, we were cautiously optimistic about the pandemic situation improving, and we were right. In Q2, we experienced an ongoing stabilization. Of course, the general environment remains challenging and rather uncertain, particularly in terms of the spread of the delta and other variants, but we remain cautiously optimistic that this positive trend will continue.



Let's have a brief look at our main financial and operational achievements during the first half of 2021. The key message today is that we have started growing again in Q2, after experiencing declining revenues last