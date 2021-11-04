Q3 2021 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the New Work Third Quarter Results 2021 Conference. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to our CEO, Petra Von Strombeck. Please go ahead, Petra.
Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 update. I hope you're all healthy and well. This is Petra speaking and next to me is Ingo. So let's get started.
One of the most read articles on XING these days is about the brand resignation in the U.S. The article states how the COVID pandemic has affected us all, not only in our private lives but above all in terms of our view on the world of work. The fact that working from home became normal to many of us, seems to result in less bonding and less social glue in companies.
As a result, people resign more readily and fluctuation tends to be higher. If you add this moment that's also tangible in Germany to the fact that the scarcity of talent in the DACH region is set to grow further, you get all
