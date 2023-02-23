Q4 2022 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Welcome, everybody, to our prelims result presentation for 2022. Thank you for your interest, and thank you for being with us today. As you're already aware, today, we are presenting prelims. But as in recent years, we obviously don't expect any deviation from prelims to finally audited numbers, which will be published with our annual report on March 22. As always, Ingo's sitting next to me, he'll guide you through the financials later.



To start with a summary of '22. After almost 2 quite challenging years impacted by the pandemic, '22 was a very successful year for us as we achieved our core financial targets. Our top and bottom line KPIs