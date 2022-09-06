Full Year 2022 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christopher Michael Renwick Stone - NCC Group plc - Executive Chair



Welcome, everybody. Thank you very much for taking the time to come and, first of all, listen to us. And then after that, perhaps ask us some questions as we talk to you about the results for the financial year to the end of May 2022.



So I'm standing up to start this presentation because we've had a change of Chief Executive since the year-end. And so I'm going to give a brief overview of what are a very strong set of results. Tim will then take you through the detail of the financial performance of our last financial year, and then Mike will give you a little bit of a view about the market and how he sees the way forwards.



I should start by saying just a couple of words about Mike. We had a change of CEO because the business reached an inflection point in its progression. We've put a lot of hard work that was absolutely needed into stabilizing, restructuring and sorting out the business so that we could go from the slightly chaotic period up to 2017 through to a period where we've been able to create stability and