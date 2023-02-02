Half Year 2023 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Mike Maddison - NCC Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for making it in person, so many people in person, given the various travel challenges, shall we say, over the last few days. A very, very interesting session we've got here today. Lots going on. Delighted to be able to talk to you about where we are in H1 and a little bit more about the future.



So as such, this will probably take a little bit more time than normal, but we'll do the usual, hopefully, Q&A at the end. So what I'd like to do is really just give you some initial impressions of the business after I've been in sort of 6, 7 months now. It's been somewhat of a roller coast, as you can probably imagine. It's been a period where we've looked very hard at the business, got around, met colleagues internationally, really got under the covers and then started to think about where we want to take the business going forward.



So in terms of a few initial impressions, the first thing I'd say is when we look at the business, it's really 2 distinct businesses. We've got our Assurance business