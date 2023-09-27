Full Year 2023 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mike Maddison - NCC Group plc - CEO & Director



Thank you for joining us this morning for our full year results to 31st of May, we've got quite a lot to cover. We'll try and go through it as quickly as possible. But obviously, there's quite a lot of detail to give you today. In terms of agenda, we'll give you a few of the executive highlights then I'll hand over to Guy to give you more of the detail around the sort of the financial performance.



I think really importantly, I'm quite keen to talk about our strategy and the actions we've taken around that and the progress we've made. And finally, just finish on a summary and of course, conclude with some questions both from the floor and obviously online as well.



So in terms of -- just a few bullets from summary to give you the context. We're making really good progress around our next chapter strategy. Clearly, in the context of the market, I think that underlines the rationale for our strategy and the actions we're taking. The market was a little difficult at the beginning of the year, and that's impacted on our revenue, particularly