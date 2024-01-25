Half Year 2024 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Mike Maddison - NCC Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. Obviously, it's our half-year results. Delighted you could get to join us as we go through the update.



So usual format, the agenda for today. I'd like to just paint a little bit of a reset picture to give you a little bit of context of where we are or where we started from and where we're going, as it was a year since we launched our strategy. I will then give you some of the highlights before. I think, the meat of the session this morning, which will be obviously around the numbers, which Guy will be focusing on. I'll then give a little bit of an update on our strategy, our next chapter strategy, as we did in previous updates in a very similar format. And then the summary and outlook. And, of course, then opening the floor to questions both within the room and virtually.



So let me just start with a little bit of that sort of context and reset again. A year ago, we launched our strategy, and there was a context at that time where NCC was very much