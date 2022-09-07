Q2 2022 CPI Property Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

David Greenbaum - CPI Property Group S.A. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining CPI Property Group's Investor Call covering our financial results for the first half of 2022. This is David Greenbaum, CFO of CPI Property Group. And I'm delighted to be joined on today's webcast by Martin Nemecek, our CEO; Tomas Salajka, Head of Asset Management, Acquisitions and Sales; Pavel Mechura, Group Finance Director; Mindee Lee, Senior Manager of Corporate Strategy; Petra Hajna, our Group Sustainability Officer; Moritz Mayer, Manager of Capital Markets; and Petr Mizera, Head of External Reporting. So you've really got the full team here, 8 of us listening in, we are ready to answer your questions.



In keeping with our past practice, we are using a webcast format for today's call. So if you have questions, please add them into the webcast question feature. Also, as usual, we are using CPIPG's first half report as a guide for this call. So if you do not have our first half report in front of you, please find a copy on the webcast or in the Investor Relations section of our website.



