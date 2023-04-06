Q4 2022 CPI Property Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

David Greenbaum - CPI Property Group S.A. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CPI Property Group's webcast covering our annual results for 2022. This is David Greenbaum, Chief Financial Officer of CPIPG, and I'm delighted to be joined today by Martin Nemecek, our CEO; Tomas Salajka, Director of Asset Management, Acquisitions and Sales; Pavel Mechura, Group Finance Director; Mindee Lee, Head of Corporate Strategy; Petr Mizer, Head of External Reporting; Petra Hajna, our Sustainability Officer; Martin Matula, our General Counsel; and Moritz Mayer, Manager of Capital Markets. That's 9 of us in total ready for your questions.



As usual, we have chosen a webcast format. During the webcast, we will refer to selected pages of our 2022 management report. You should be able to view pages from our report on the webcast screen, and the full report can be accessed on our website, cpipg.com. We encourage you to ask questions, which you can do through the webcast Q&A tool. We intend to respond to all questions on today's call, so please ask anything you like.



Before I turn the floor over