Q1 2020 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Eirik Knudsen - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you so much. Welcome to this investor conference call for Odfjell Drilling, where we will present the 2020 first quarter results. We hope everyone is keeping well in these special times.



My name is Eirik Knudsen, I'm Head of Investor Relations in Odfjell Drilling. And usually, I have with me Simen Lieungh, our CEO; and Atle SÃ¦bÃ¸, CFO. As usual, Simen will cover the first part, and Atle will thereafter go through the financials before we conclude with a Q&A session at the end.



For the sake of good order, we'll make reference to our disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation. I will then leave the word to Simen. Please go ahead.



Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO & President



Okay. Thank you, Eirik. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for