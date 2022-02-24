Q4 2021 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Odfjell Drilling Q4 2021 Investor Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Eirik Knudsen. Please go ahead, sir.
Eirik Knudsen - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - VP of Corporate Finance & IR
Thank you so much, and welcome to this investor conference call for Odfjell Drilling, where we will present the fourth quarter of 2021. My name is Eirik Knudsen, and with me today, I have CEO, Simen Lieungh; and CFO, Jone Torstensen. As usual, Simen will go through the first part of the presentation, and then Jone will cover the financials in part 2. Thereafter, we will conclude with a Q&A session. For the sake of good order, we make reference to our disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation, and I will then leave the word to Simen.
Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO & President
Thank you, Eirik. Simen Lieungh here. Welcome to the Q4 conference call. I will go through -- we have the same agenda as we have earlier, I go through the key summaries, segment reporting, and
Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
