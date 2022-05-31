Q1 2022 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Odfjell Drilling Q1 2022 Investor Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kjetil Gjersdal, CEO. Please go ahead.



Kjetil Gjersdal - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - EVP of Mobile Drilling Units



Thank you, and welcome all to this investor conference call for Odfjell Drilling, where we will present the first quarter of 2022. And this will be -- first quarter report of Odfjell Drilling following the split and the spin-off of Odfjell Technology that we did in March.



And today, I will go through the first part of the presentation, and then my CFO, Frode will cover the financials in a part 2. And thereafter, we will conclude with a Q&A session at the end. And for the sake of good order, we make reference to our disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation. And we can then go over to Page 3. And the agenda for today's call is we will give start by giving an introduction to Odfjell Drilling. We will give you a summary of Q1. We will give you an operational update. We'll then give you financial information and then a