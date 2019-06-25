Full Year 2019 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ralph Havenstein - Omnia Holdings Limited - Chairman



Good morning, everybody. Welcome. Just a few safety things. The emergency exit is there, where you see the green sign. Toilets, et cetera, as you came in on the right-hand side. And if you have to leave early, please use the door in the back. And smoke is also on that side.



Well, welcome to Omnia's annual results presentation for the financial year 2019. I stand before you today as the -- for the first time in my capacity, as the Chairman of the Board. And I would like to use this opportunity to extend the board's gratitude on behalf of Omnia, also of Omnia employees to the former Chairman Rod, Rod is in the back there, who stepped down recently, for his long-term and invaluable contributions to the business throughout his tenure wearing different hats. Rod, I'm sure that you'll continue to make the significant contribution to whatever course or endeavor you choose to focus on next. Once again, a big thank you. Rod has also graciously allowed himself to the board and management should the need arise.



Although he may already be well