Full Year 2020 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Thanaseelan Gobalsamy - Omnia Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Omnia's financial results presentation for the year ended 31st March 2020. On the call with me, I've got Stephan. Stephan's our Financial Director. And between him and I, we will share the presentation.



We will broadly cover a business update. We will then talk a little bit in -- of detail into our financial results, which Stephan will do and I will come back for some final concluding remarks.



I think it would be improper to start an event like this without acknowledging that the world, our business and all of our lives have changed significantly with the COVID-19 pandemic. We called upon to be our best selves to act with patience, understanding, compassion for all of those who have had their lives and livelihoods impacted. At Omnia, we certainly provide an important part of primary chemicals, agriculture and assist with economic growth in the markets and the environments we operate in. And Omnia is committed to do what we can to make this pandemic easier on the lives of