Half Year 2021 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Thanaseelan Gobalsamy - Omnia Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Omnia Holdings 6-month results as at the 30th of September.



Today, what you will see is yet again a set of results that demonstrates our resilience, our team's delivery on our turnaround plan, and we will walk you through a few slides to describe this. This has happened under some of the toughest operating conditions not only in SADC but across the world, while all of our people in the various continents deal with not only the health and safety issues of COVID but also the disruption to supply chain, the disruption to businesses and the disruption to their livelihoods.



So if I can move on to the next slide. Thank you. If we move to the next slide. Thank you. I want to kick off first with our safety performance. I think our shareholders and all of our stakeholders know that safety is incredibly important to us as a business and a management team. And all of the impact we make on people's lives is really underpinned by a safety culture.



A pleasing performance is