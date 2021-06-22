Full Year 2021 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Thanaseelan Gobalsamy - Omnia Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. I'm hoping you can hear me loud and clear, and thank you for joining us at our results presentation this morning. With me on the call, I've got Stephan Serfontein, our Group Financial Director; and a few of my management team members who will assist with some of the Q&A at the end of the presentation.



Before I start, it's reflecting for me to state that this is our third set of results coming out in the time of the pandemic and lockdown. And we are deeply saddened by the loss of life the pandemic has caused, as in Omnia Group, we have lost 6 of our colleagues to COVID. And sadly, we are in the depths of a very nasty third wave in Gauteng and a number of our colleagues are positive. Some of them are at home, and I'm really grateful to some of my management team members who are on the call who are also positive and feeling strong enough to attend the presentation that we salute to. We thank you for that. And my heart goes out to all of the people of the world, of South Africa, of