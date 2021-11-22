Half Year 2022 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Thanaseelan Gobalsamy - Omnia Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning to all of our shareholders and stakeholders on the line, and thank you for joining us today at Omnia's half year results. I've got with me Stephan, our Financial Director and a number of our management on the call as well, who will interact with you a little bit later in the Q&A session.



Before we start, maybe just a moment thought for all of our people who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and our hearts go out to lives lost families broken, and folk who have lost jobs due to the pandemic. We pray for those individual families. We play for those who have lost loved ones in our organization and outside, and we ask for peace in these very difficult times. If I kick straight into our results, we're going to talk a little bit about our operating environment. Stephan will take you through our financial results, and I will come back and provide a few thoughts on outlook and closure. Let me open up by saying that it's a very pleasing set of results. It's a proud moment for us at Omnia