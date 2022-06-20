Full Year 2022 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Thanaseelan Gobalsamy - Omnia Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



(presentation)



Good morning, everybody. I'm hoping you can hear me loud and clear. Good morning to our shareholders. Good morning to our stakeholders, our Board and our staff and management that are on this call. It's a proud and pleasing moment for me to share with you our year-end results and thanks for making the time to be with us.



I'm going to share with you a few thoughts on our ESG strategies and how we've performed in that regard. And then I'm going to move through to our business update. Stephan, our Financial Director, will talk through our financial results in a bit more detail, and then we will look at the future and how we're thinking about things and what we're looking at for the future coming years.



I just want to start off by saying it's with deep regret and sadness that we report that we've had 2 fatalities in our business in the last financial year, one in Sasolburg and the other, unfortunately, on the dangerous roads that we all travel on. And our hearts go out to the families, the