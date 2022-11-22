Half Year 2023 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Nerina Bodasing - Omnia Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Communications, IR & Marketing



Our interim results for financial year 2023. It's a pleasure to have you all here. Before we start with our proceedings, I just want to highlight a few safety requirements. The exit to the room is to the right of me. And in case of emergency, please walk in a calm single file out into our parking area, which is a safety point for us, and you will be instructed by our safety officers with further instructions.



In terms of safety, I'd just like to ask Tanya Rae, our Head of Finance, to provide us with a safety moment.



Tanya Rae -



Thanks, Nerina, and thanks for the opportunity to share with you what is top of mind and front of mind for Omnia on a daily basis, and that is a thought around safety. I'm sure all of you have noticed the state of our roads as we drive around and in particular, at night, I've been aware of the potholes. So really just a shout out to all of you to be aware of the roads around us and take care as we travel. Thanks very much.



