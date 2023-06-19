Full Year 2023 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 19, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Nerina Bodasing - Omnia Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Communications, IR & Marketing



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Omnia's financial results for the year ended 31st March 2023.



I would now like to introduce our Group Executive for SHEQ and Sustainability, Ditebogo Malatsi, to come through and do a safety moment for us.



Ditebogo Malatsi -



Good morning, everyone. I think as part of today's safety moment, I'd like to focus on a safety issue that's often slightly overlooked and this is stress. So what we're seeing is that we've got a number of people that are regardless of your social status, regardless of your occupational level, stress can hinder people's judgment, people are anxious, people have depression. And this is