Omnia Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tina N. M. Eboka - Omnia Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the 56th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Omnia Holdings Limited. I am Tina Eboka, the Chairperson of Omnia. This AGM is being conducted virtually as permitted by the JSE Limited. The provisions of the Companies Act and Omnia's Memorandum of Incorporation. Questions and comments will be addressed once all resolutions have been put to the meeting. (Operator Instructions)



The quorum requirements for this meeting are that at least 3 members entitled to vote are present in person or represented either by proxy or letter of representation. And in terms of the Companies Act 2008, that at least 25% of shares in issues are represented. The quorum of shareholders is present. All represented at this meeting and I accordingly declare the meeting properly constituted.



A notice of convening this Annual General Meeting was distributed to all shareholders on the 21st of July 2023. I propose that we take notice as read.