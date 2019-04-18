Q1 2019 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Brent Walsh - MMG Limited - Group Manager of Strategy & IR



Hello and welcome to MMG's First Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion covers MMG's assets in the first 3 months ending 31 March 2019. Joining us today are Geoffrey Gao, Chief Executive Officer; Ross Carroll, Chief Financial Officer; Suresh Vadnagra, the EGM for Operations Americas; Mark Davis, the EGM for Operations Africa, Australia and Asia; along with other members of the MMG executive team. Thank you for joining us.



And I'd now like to hand you over to Geoffrey, who will discuss the highlights in the report, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



Xiaoyu Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Brent, and hello to everyone who have dialed in today. I would like to briefly expand on some of the key points from the report before opening up for questions.



At MMG, our first value is safety. In the first quarter of 2019, our operations recorded a total recordable injury frequency, TRIF, of 1.33 per million