Q3 2019 MMG Ltd Production Report Transcript

Joining us today are Geoffrey Gao, Chief Executive Officer; Ross Carroll, Chief Financial Officer; Suresh Vadnagra, EGM for operations, along with other members of MMG's executive team.



Xiaoyu Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and hello to everyone who have dialed in today. At MMG, our first value is safety. In the third quarter of 2019, our operations recorded a total recordable injury frequency, TRIF, of 1.25 per million hours worked. I'm also pleased to report that despite continued community-related interruptions at Las Bambas, all our operations delivered improved performance in the third quarter. Dugald River had a record production