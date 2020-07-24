Jul 24, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT
Blake Ericksen - MMG Limited - Head of IR
Hello, and welcome to MMG 2020 Second Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the June quarter. We will also provide an update on MMG's ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Joining us today are Geoffrey Gao, Chief Executive Officer; Ross Carroll, MMG's Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Wei Jianxian, Executive General Manager Americas. Other members of the MMG executive team are also on the line, together with Mr. Sam Rodda in his capacity of overseeing MMG's Australian operations during the second quarter.
In compliance with local regulations, we are hosting this call from multiple locations, so please bear with us should there be any technical difficulties.
Thank you for joining us. I'll now hand over to Geoffrey, who will discuss the highlights in the report, after which there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.
Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Blake, and
Q2 2020 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...