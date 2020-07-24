Q2 2020 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Blake Ericksen - MMG Limited - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to MMG 2020 Second Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the June quarter. We will also provide an update on MMG's ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Joining us today are Geoffrey Gao, Chief Executive Officer; Ross Carroll, MMG's Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Wei Jianxian, Executive General Manager Americas. Other members of the MMG executive team are also on the line, together with Mr. Sam Rodda in his capacity of overseeing MMG's Australian operations during the second quarter.



In compliance with local regulations, we are hosting this call from multiple locations, so please bear with us should there be any technical difficulties.



Thank you for joining us. I'll now hand over to Geoffrey, who will discuss the highlights in the report, after which there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.



Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Blake, and