Half Year 2020 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to MMG's 2020 Interim Results Briefing. I'll shortly hand over to Mr. Geoffrey Gao, Chief Executive Chief Officer of MMG; and Mr. Ross Carroll, the CFO, who will provide an overview of the interim results before taking questions. Mr. Gao and Mr. Carroll are presenting today from their homes in Melbourne, Australia, where there are currently strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in place. Please bear with us should there be any technical difficulties.



I will now hand over to Mr. Geoffrey Gao.



Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Blake. Good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to MMG's 2020 Interim Results briefing. I trust you have read through our results materials, which were released to the Hong Kong Exchange yesterday. Today, Ross and I will discuss the company's first half results and provide updates on our strategy going forward. After the presentation, we will welcome your questions.



As you know, MMG's #1 value is safety. MMG's total recordable injury frequency rate, or TRIF, for the