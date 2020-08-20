Aug 20, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to MMG's 2020 Interim Results Briefing. I'll shortly hand over to Mr. Geoffrey Gao, Chief Executive Chief Officer of MMG; and Mr. Ross Carroll, the CFO, who will provide an overview of the interim results before taking questions. Mr. Gao and Mr. Carroll are presenting today from their homes in Melbourne, Australia, where there are currently strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in place. Please bear with us should there be any technical difficulties.
I will now hand over to Mr. Geoffrey Gao.
Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Blake. Good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to MMG's 2020 Interim Results briefing. I trust you have read through our results materials, which were released to the Hong Kong Exchange yesterday. Today, Ross and I will discuss the company's first half results and provide updates on our strategy going forward. After the presentation, we will welcome your questions.
As you know, MMG's #1 value is safety. MMG's total recordable injury frequency rate, or TRIF, for the
Half Year 2020 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 20, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...