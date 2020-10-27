Q3 2020 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Blake Ericksen - MMG Limited - Head of IR
Hello, and welcome to MMG's Third Quarter Production Report Teleconference for 2020.
This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the September quarter.
Joining us today is Chief Executive, Geoffrey Gao, and MMG's executive team.
I'll now hand over to Geoffrey, who will discuss the highlights in the report, after which there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.
Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Blake, and hello to everyone who has joined us today.
As everyone on the line today would be aware, at MMG, our first priority is safety. In the third quarter, our operations recorded a total recordable injury frequency rate of 1.35 per million hours worked. This was a pleasing result and an improvement on the prior quarter. We continue to benchmark at the lower end of global peers on injury frequency. But along with our peers, the journey to zero harm remains a work in progress.
MMG's operations
