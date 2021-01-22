Q4 2020 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Blake Ericksen - MMG Limited - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to MMG's 2020 Fourth Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the December quarter and full year 2020, together with the outlook for 2021. Joining us today is Chief Executive, Geoffrey Gao, and MMG's Executive team. I'll now hand over to Geoffrey, who will discuss the highlights in the report, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Blake, and hello to everyone who has joined us today. At MMG, our first value, as always, is safety. In the fourth quarter, our operations recorded a total recordable injury frequency rate of 0.54 per million hours worked. This was significantly better than the prior quarter result of 1.35. While we will never stop our efforts to eliminate injuries, I am pleased that we continue to benchmark at the very bottom end of global peers our injury frequency. Our full year TRIF of 1.38 per million hours