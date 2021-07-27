Q2 2021 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to MMG's 2021 Second Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the June quarter of 2021.



Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Brent, and hello to everyone who has joined us today. At MMG, our first value, as always, is safety. Our year-to-date operations recorded a total recordable injury frequency rate of 1.17 per million hours worked, which is an improvement on the 2020 result of 1.38. While we will never stop our efforts to eliminate injuries, I am pleased that we continue to benchmark at very bottom end of global peers on injury frequency.



I also report that we continue to deliver stable operations at all of our sites, with