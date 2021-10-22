Q3 2021 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Brent Walsh - MMG Limited - Group Manager of Strategy & IR



Good morning, and welcome to MMG's 2021 Third Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the September quarter. Joining us today is MMG's CFO, Ross Carroll, and other members of MMG's executive team.



I will now hand over to Ross, who will discuss the highlights of the report, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



Ross Anthony Carroll - MMG Limited - CFO



Thank you, Brent, and hello to everyone who is joining us today. Firstly, I am saddened to report an accident this quarter, involving a bus transporting employees of our contract partners to Las Bambas, which caused the tragic death of 16 passengers. This tragic event reminds us that we must always put safety at the forefront of everything we do at work and in our daily lives. MMG continues to support the ongoing investigation to this incident, and expresses its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved.



