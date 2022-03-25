Full Year 2021 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the MMG Limited 2021 Annual Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brent Walsh, Head of Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Brent Walsh - MMG Limited - Group Manager of Strategy & IR



Good morning, and welcome to MMG's 2021 Annual Results Briefing. Presenting today are MMG Interim CEO, Li Liangang; and CFO, Ross Carroll. The slides for today's presentation are being webcast in both English and Chinese. They can also be accessed from the Investor and Media section of the MMG website.



I will shortly hand over to Li Liangang and Ross to take you through today's presentation, at the end of which we will open the line up for questions.



(Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Li Liangang.



Liangang Li - MMG Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, Brent