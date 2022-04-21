Q1 2022 MMG Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / NTS GMT

I will now hand over to Liangang who will discuss the highlights of the report, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



Thank you, Brent, and hello to everyone who is joining us today. As always, our first value at MMG is safety. Our total recordable injury frequency rate for the first quarter of 2022 is 1.68 per million hours worked. This is a slight increase in the TRIF of 1.09 for the full year of 2021 and is a timely reminder that we can never stop our efforts to eliminate all injuries from our workplaces.



Following the success of 2021, we produced around 79,000 tonnes