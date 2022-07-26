Q2 2022 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brent Walsh - MMG Limited - Group Manager of Strategy & IR



Hello, and welcome to MMG's 2022 Second Quarter Production Report Teleconference. This report and today's discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's assets for the June quarter of 2022. Joining us today is MMG Interim CEO, Mr. Li Liangang; CFO, Mr. Ross Carroll; EGM Corporate Relations, Mr. Troy Hey; EGM Americas, Jianxian Wei; and EGM Australia and Africa, Nan Wang.



I'll now hand over to Liangang, who will discuss the highlights of this report, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



Liangang Li - MMG Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Brent, and hello to everyone who is joining us today. As always, at MMG, our first value is safety. Our total recordable injury frequency rate for the second quarter is 1.29 per million hours worked. This is a decrease from the 1.68 for the first quarter.



Now to address our operational performance. In the second quarter of 2022, MMG produced around 45,000 tonnes of copper and 53,000 tonnes of zinc.