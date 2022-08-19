Half Year 2022 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to MMG's 2022 Interim Results briefing. Presenting today are MMG interim CEO Li Liangang and CFO, Ross Carroll, together with other (inaudible) members joining us as well. The slides for today's presentation are being webcast in both English and Chinese. They can also be accessed from the investors and media section of the MMG website. I will shortly hand over to the Liangang and Ross to take you through today's presentation at the end of which we will open the line up for questions. For those wishing to ask questions, please ensure you're accessing this presentation via the teleconference details that were included in the invitation for today's session and not just the webcast. I will now hand over to Liangang.



Liangang Li - MMG Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, Andrea, and good morning to everyone, and welcome to MMG's 2022 interim results briefing. As always, at MMG, our first value is safety. We are consistently pushing to eliminate all injuries from our workplace. Our total recordable injury frequency