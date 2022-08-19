MMG Ltd Sustainability Briefing Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Andrea Atell - MMG Limited - Head of Corporate Affairs



Hello, and welcome to MMG's first Sustainability Briefing. Today's presentation will provide an overview of our group-wide sustainability performance. Joining us today is Troy Hey, the Executive General Manager, Corporate Relations; Sandra Guan, the General Manager of Stakeholder Relations; Joshua Annear, General Manager of Operations and Technical Excellence; Jon Crosbie, Head of Climate and Closure Planning; and Fiona Sartain, Head of Social Performance and Sustainability. I will now hand over to Troy, who will provide an introduction to today's presentation.



Troy Hey - MMG Limited - Executive General Manager - Corporate Relations



Thanks, Andrea. Welcome to everybody today, and thank you very much for your participation. I'm really excited to have the opportunity to introduce our first sustainability briefing. Sustainability for us has always been critical to our overall success. Safety is our core value and our commitment to mine for progress for us means about ensuring that we have a commitment to being a