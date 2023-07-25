Q2 2023 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MMG Limited Second Quarter Production Report. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to Jarod Esam, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jarod Esam - MMG Limited - Head of Business Evaluation & IR



Hello, and welcome to MMG's Quarterly Production Report Teleconference. This report and discussion cover the operational performance of MMG's sites for the second quarter of 2023.



Joining us today are MMG interim CEO, Mr. Li Liangang; and CFO, and Mr. Ross Carroll, together with other exco members.



I'll now hand over to Liangang who will discuss the highlights in the report before we provide an opportunity to ask questions.



Liangang Li - MMG Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Jarod. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to MMG's 2023 second quarter production report teleconference. As always, at MMG, our priority is safety. Our total recorded injury frequency rate for the second quarter is 1.7 hours