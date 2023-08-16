Half Year 2023 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to MMG's 2023 Interim Results briefing. Presenting today are MMG Interim CEO Li Liangang; and CFO, Ross Carroll.



Liangang Li - MMG Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jarod. Good morning to everyone,