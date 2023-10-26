Q3 2023 MMG Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Jarod Esam - MMG Limited - Head of Business Evaluation & IR



Hello, and welcome to MMG Quarterly Production Report Teleconference. This support and raise discussion of the operational performance at MMG sites for the third quarter of 2023. Joining us today are MMG Interim CEO, Mr. Liangang Li; and CFO, Mr. Ross Carroll, together with other exco members.



I'll now hand over to Liangang, who will discuss the highlights in the report before we provide an opportunity to ask questions.



Liangang Li - MMG Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jarod. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to MMG's Third Quarter Production Report Teleconference. As always, at MMG on first value receipt, our total recordable injury frequency for the fourth quarter was 2.8 per million