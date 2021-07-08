Jul 08, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Oncopeptides Audiocast Press Conference 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Marty J. Duvall. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Martin J. Duvall - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO
Great, thank you. And good morning, everyone. And pleased to provide, today, updated results on the OCEAN trial and also a communication of a partial clinical development hold for our lead product, melflufen. So joining me on the call, Slide 2, will be Dr. Klaas Bakker, our Chief Medical Officer; and also Jakob Lindberg, our Chief Scientific Officer. And on Slide 3, we will be making forward-looking statements. So I ask everyone to look at our submissions and representations for complete fairness and accuracy that you'll find on our website and in other filings.
So looking at Slide 4. So what are the key takeaways here? And this is mostly associated, of course, with the OCEAN trial. And recall that this is a bold head-to-head study versus pomalidomide, so 2 very different mechanisms of action in patients
Jul 08, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
